Sanjana Sanghi treats fans with unseen picture of Sushant Singh Rajput in 'Dil Bechara'

Actress Sanjana Sanghi, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in "Dil Bechara", has shared an unseen picture of the latter from the set of their upcoming film.
Taking to Instagram Stories, Sanjana posted the image in which Sushant is seen sharing a happy moment with her and the film's director Mukesh Chhabra.

"Just discovered this photo that I have never seen before myself. Breathing and living in memories and nostalgia. Our days of shoot filled with creative satisfaction and endless laughter on set. They both are making fun of something I did or said...which was a constant everyday phenomena," Sanjana captioned the post.

"Dil Bechara" is Sushant's last film, which will release on digital platform Disney+ Hotstar on July 24. The film is the official remake of 2014 Hollywood romantic drama "The Fault In Our Stars", based on John Green's popular novel of the same name.

Credits :IANS

Anonymous 19 minutes ago

He killed himself. And dead ppl don't come back or do u want ghost??

Anonymous 42 minutes ago

Sush so cute how can someone kill him like that..come back sush

