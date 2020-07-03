Sanjana Sanghi treats fans with unseen picture of Sushant Singh Rajput in 'Dil Bechara'
Taking to Instagram Stories, Sanjana posted the image in which Sushant is seen sharing a happy moment with her and the film's director Mukesh Chhabra.
"Just discovered this photo that I have never seen before myself. Breathing and living in memories and nostalgia. Our days of shoot filled with creative satisfaction and endless laughter on set. They both are making fun of something I did or said...which was a constant everyday phenomena," Sanjana captioned the post.
"Dil Bechara" is Sushant's last film, which will release on digital platform Disney+ Hotstar on July 24. The film is the official remake of 2014 Hollywood romantic drama "The Fault In Our Stars", based on John Green's popular novel of the same name.
Anonymous 19 minutes ago
He killed himself. And dead ppl don't come back or do u want ghost??
Anonymous 42 minutes ago
Sush so cute how can someone kill him like that..come back sush