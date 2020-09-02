Sanjana Sanghi turns 24: When Dil Bechara co star Sushant Singh Rajput wished her on her 23rd birthday

We stumbled upon photos from Sanjana Sanghi's 23rd birthday celebrations which her co-star and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput had 'liked' and commented on.

Sanjana Sanghi, who made her debut with Dil Bechara and opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, celebrates her 24th birthday today. The actress who made headlines for various reasons in the last few months seems to be keeping it low key this year. The actress, however, is being flooded with birthday wishes on social media. Twitter is abuzz with photos and wishes for the actress. Fox Star which backed her debut film also wished Sanjana and wrote, "Kya kare yeh dil bechara? It beats faster every time you come closer...Wishing you a very #HappyBirthday @sanjanasanghi96."

While Sanjana may be keeping the birthday celebrations to a bare minimum at her home in New Delhi, we stumbled upon photos from Sanjana's 23rd birthday celebrations. The actress had shared the same on Instagram and her co-star and late actor Sushant had even wished her.

Dropping a comment on Sanjana's 23rd birthday post last year, Sushant had written, "Happy Birthday Sanjana," with multiple party and fun emojis. To this, the actress had replied saying, "@sushantsinghrajput thank you Manny! Can't wait for Chhichhore."

Sharing her fun birthday photos last year, Sanjana's caption read, "Stepping into 23 with an unreal amount of gratitude for the love, the support and the encouragement from all the beautiful people in my life and a renewed vigour to work harder than ever before." Take a look below:

Sushant and Sanjana's film Dil Bechara was loved by millions and even became one of the most watched films during this lockdown.

Here's wishing Sanjana Sanghi a very happy birthday!

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Sanjana Sanghi: Dil Bechara actress' THROWBACK photos show her lively and vibrant side

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×