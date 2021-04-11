Sanjana Sanghi turns up the heat in pink as she groves on Dil Bechara hai song; Check out the VIDEO

Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi is turning up the heat on Instagram as she glammed up and grooved to Dil Bechara hai song.

Sanjana Sanghi had a dream debut in Bollywood with Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Dil Bechara which opened to immense acclaim from the audience on the OTT platform. Sanjana’s performance was praised as a cancer patient who is willing to stay positive about life and still find glimpses of romance in it. Although a grave tragedy surrounded the film, the audiences showered their love upon both Sushant (posthumously) and Sanjana. Dil Bechara became one of the biggest hits on OTT and Sanjana is currently shooting for her second film Om with Aditya Roy Kapur.

Sanjana was recently seen on Instagram where she had glammed up perfectly in white spaghetti and pink trousers. She was grooving flawlessly on Dil Bechara hai song as she posed in the outfit. Sanjana’s fans showered their love for the actress in the comment section through compliments and numerous heart emojis. For a debut actress, Sanjana has garnered an immense fan following on social media platforms including 2.1M followers on Instagram. Sanjana constantly shares glimpses of her personal and professional life with the fans which have helped her in garnering a personal connection with the audience.

Check out the video here:

After her super successful debut in romantic-drama Dil Bechara, Sanjana’s second film Om: The Battle Within with Aditya Roy Kapur is an action thriller mounted on a huge scale. Sanjana was first time seen in a supporting role in Rockstar where she played the character of Nargis Fakhri’s sister Mandy Kaul. Later she played a supporting part in Irrfan Khan starrer Hindi Medium and Ali Fazal led Fukrey Returns.

