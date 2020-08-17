  1. Home
Sanjana Sanghi wishes Saif on birthday by sharing snap with Sushant Singh Rajput: Sandwiched between gentlemen

Saif Ali Khan celebrated his 50th birthday over the weekend. Dil Bechara star Sanjana Sanghi wishes Saif shared a photo with Sushant Singh Rajput to wish the actor.
Saif Ali Khan celebrated his 50th birthday over the weekend. While Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan and other family showered him love, personally and digitally, Dil Bechara's Sanjana Sanghi penned a sweet note to mark the actor's birthday. The actor and actress shared the screen in the recently released movie where Saif played a cameo role. Sharing a picture featuring herself with Sushant Singh Rajput and Saif, Sanjana gushed about her experience of crossing paths with the actor. 

"It’s an odd thing to be envious of your own past. But here I find myself, doing just that. It all becomes, a memory. That you pray lasts forever," she started her birthday note. Painting the memory of the day the picture was taken, Sanjana said, "Sandwiched between these two absolute gentlemen - amidst the crisp morning sunshine of a cold Parisian day, the faint smell of coffee being freshly brewed, the joy of creating art together; and conversations that spanned across philosophy, literature, cinema, cricket, success and failure and life, at large." 

Sanjana concluded her birthday note by saying, "Here’s wishing a very birthday to our very own Abhimanyuveer! Thank you Saif sir, for your generosity and kindness in sharing perspective and such heartfelt encouragement." Sanjana also revealed that she did a thesis on Dil Chahta Hai when she was in college. "Like I’d told you, I wrote my undergraduate college thesis on your film Dil Chahta Hai, and to get to perform in my debut film, with you as Kizie’s Abhimanyuveer? I’ll take it!" 

