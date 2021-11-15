Sanjana Sanghi's reaction to Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa's engagement video ahead of wedding is all of us

It is finally the day of Band, Baajaa and Baaraat for Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa as the two will be tying the knot today at a resort in Chandigarh. In the presence of close friends and family, the couple who has been dating for a while will become man and wife. Just this weekend, Raj and Patralekhaa exchanged rings at their engagement ceremony and the video went viral. Now, Sanjana Sanghi has reacted to the cute video and it is highly relatable.

Taking to her Instagram story, Sanjana shared a photo of Patralekhaa and Raj's engagement dance. Sharing the photo, Sanjana could not stop gushing over the husband and wife-to-be. She wrote, "Cutest, ever!!", with a heart and teary-eyed emoticon. At the engagement, Raj went down on his knees to propose and exchange rings with Patralekhaa. However, she too went down on her knees in an adorable gesture for Raj. The couple danced together and the video went viral.

Take a look at Sanjana's reaction:

Meanwhile, photos from the engagement showcased that white and silver was the theme for Raj and Patralekhaa's engagement. Reportedly, the two will be tying the knot today at Oberoi Sukhvilas in Chandigarh. Farah Khan, Saqib Saleem, Huma Qureshi, Farah Khan Kunder, Aditi Rao Hydari and Amar Kaushik would be attending the intimate wedding. While we wait for the wedding photos to come in, fans of the couple are enjoying seeing the engagement video of the couple. The wedding invite also went viral on social media recently.

