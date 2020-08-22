Sanjay Dutt admits Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations isn't huge this year: The faith in Bappa remains the same

Sanjay Dutt has given a beautiful glimpse of his Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations and emphasised he has immense faith on Ganpati Bappa.

Sanjay Dutt left the nation shocked lately after it was revealed that the actor is suffering from lung cancer. The media reports suggested that the Munnabhai MBBS was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer and has begun with the preliminary tests. And while Sanjay Dutt has returned home post the tests, hospital visits will be frequent. Amid this, the Khalnayak actor was spotted celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with his family and even shared a beautiful picture from their low key celebration which will strike the right chord with your heart.

In the picture, the Kalank actor was seen posing with his wife Manayata Dutt along with Lord Ganesha’s idol at their residence. Sanjay opted for a white kurta pyjama for the holy festival while Manayata wore a white coloured printed long kurta which she had paired with a royal blue ghagra. In the caption, the Sadak 2 star emphasised that although the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations aren’t grand this year due to COVID 19 pandemic and his cancer diagnosis, he hasn’t lost his faith on Lord Ganesha. “The celebrations aren't as huge as they used to be every year but the faith in Bappa remains the same. I wish that this auspicious festival removes all the obstacles from our lives and bless us all with health and happiness. Ganpati Bappa Morya,” he added.

Take a look at Sanjay Dutt’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations:

Talking about the work front, Sanjay Dutt will be seen in Mahesh Bhatt’s directorial comeback Sadak 2 which also features , Pooja Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur in key roles. Besides, he also has Bhuj: Pride of India and KGF: Chapter 2 in his kitty.

