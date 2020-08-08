  1. Home
Sanjay Dutt admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati hospital; Actor tested for COVID 19

As per the latest news reports, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has been admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati hospital. The news reports also state that the actor has been tested for COVID 19.
August 8, 2020
The latest news reports state that Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has been admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati hospital. The news reports also state that the actor has been tested for COVID 19.  The media reports also state that the actor was tested for Coronavirus using the rapid antigen test. The news reports about the Bollywood actor further adds that the actor's COVID 19 test is reportedly negative.  The actor's swab test has been taken states news reports. The actor has been reportedly admitted to the non COVID 19 ICU ward of the Lilavati hospital.

The media reports also state that doctors will be running few more tests on the actor Sanjay Dutt and that the doctors are further looking into the case. Lilavati hospital’s chief operating officer, Dr V Ravishankar has reportedly said that the Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is stable. As per the latest news reports, Dr V Ravishankar also stated that the actor is receiving a treatment under the non COVID patient protocol. The news reports on the Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt state that he was suffering from discomfort in the chest and fluctuating oxygen saturation.

On the work front, the actor Sanjay Dutt will be seen as the villain in the upcoming southern film KGF: Chapter 2. This film will feature actor Yash in the lead. The southern drama KGF: Chapter 2 is helmed by Prashanth Neel.

