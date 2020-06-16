Sanjay Dutt advises everyone to cherish the moments with their families as he misses his wife and kids

Sanjay Dutt treated fans with a throwback picture with wife Maanayata and his nine-year-old twins Shahraan and Iqra as he misses them amid the lockdown.

Amid the lockdown, Sanjay Dutt is spending his quarantine period at home. Recently, on his father and actor Sunil Dutt’s birth anniversary, Sanjay remembered his father as he shared a throwback picture with his him from his childhood and wrote, "You have always been my source of strength and happiness. Happy Birthday Dad." And today, the actor is missing his family- his wife Maanayata and nine-year-old twins Shahraan and Iqra who are in Dubai. Maanayata along with her kids had visited Dubai before the lockdown.

Sharing a happy family picture with his wife and kids, Sanjay Dutt wrote, "I miss them so much. To everyone who is with their families right now, cherish them!" Maanayata acknowledged the post with several heart emojis. Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt also commented, "Such a pretty pic, daddy." For the uninitiated, Maanayata couldn't return back to Mumbai as international flights are yet to resume regular operations amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, in the month of February, the Munna Bhai actor penned a short but beautiful quote for Maanayata wishing her on their wedding anniversary.

He wrote, "Don’t know what I would do without you". For the uninitiated, Sanjay Dutt found love in Maanayata Dutt twelve years ago. The couple tied the knot on February 7, 2008. Sanjay and Maanayata have always been each other's pillars. They've seen tough times together, coming out stronger than before.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanjay Dutt has several interesting movies in the pipeline. He will be seen playing the role of a lead antagonist in Prashanth Neel directorial KGF: Chapter 2, while he also has ’s Bhuj: The Pride of India and Shamshera with in the kitty. This isn’t all. Sanjay will also be collaborating with Mahesh Bhatt in his directorial comeback Sadak 2 which will also star Pooja Bhatt, and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead. The movie happens to be the sequel of Bhatt’s 1991 release Sadak which featured Dutt and Pooja Bhatt in the lead role.

