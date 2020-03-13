Sanjay Dutt is all praises for Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt; Says ‘They are such great talents of our country’

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Sanjay Dutt, who is working with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Shamshera and Sadak 2 respectively, has been lauding the young actors and called them the epitome of brilliant talent.

Sanjay Dutt might not have tasted box office for a while now, but he is still among the most sought after actors in the industry and has some interesting movies in the pipeline. Interestingly, the senior actor will be seen sharing the screen space with young actors in his upcoming movies. Amid all the projects, Dutt’s Sadak 2 and Shamshera have been creating a substantial buzz in the town. Not only the movies are among the most anticipated releases of the year, but it will also feature and along with Dutt respectively.

To note, Sadak 2 happens to be the much talked about sequel of Sanjay Dutt’s 1991 release Sadak and will mark his collaboration with Mahesh Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt after over two decades. On the other hand, he will be seen as an antagonist opposite Ranbir Kapoor in YRF’s Shamshera. And while the fans are eagerly waiting for the movies, the Panipat star can’t stop praising Ranbir and Alia. In his recent interview with Hindustan Times, Sanjay Dutt called the lovebirds as brilliant actors and emphasised that the two has infectious energy.

Talking about his working experience, the Prassthanam actor asserted, “They epitomise freshness and brilliant talent. Ranbir and Alia are such great talents of our country and everyone loves them. It is fun to be able to share a rapport with young stars and they make the whole experience so much fun. They bring so much energy to the sets, and it is infectious.”

For the uninitiated, Shamshera will mark Dutt’s second collaboration with RK. They had earlier worked together on Sanjay Dutt’s biopic titled Sanju wherein Ranbir essayed the Vaastav actor’s role.

Meanwhile, Dutt will also be seen in Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2, wherein he will be seen as the lead antagonist. Besides, he is also working on Bhuj: The Pride of India.

