Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi share the poster of their new film; Fans ask, 'Is it Munna Bhai 3?'

Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi are one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. Their on-screen pairing as Munna Bhai and Circuit is adored by people. Amid the reports of Munna Bhai 3, on Thursday morning, the actors took to social media and dropped the first look poster of their new film. Earlier, they worked together in Munna Bhai MBBS and Lage Raho Munna Bhai. They have also worked in the comedy film Dhamaal. They are set to reunite for another project which is all set to release in 2023. Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi reunite for a new film

Sanjay and Arshad shared the poster on their respective social media handles. They didn't share the title of the film. In the poster, Sanjay and Arshad are seen sporting jail uniforms and standing behind the bars. Along with the poster, Sanjay wrote, "Our wait has been longer than yours but the wait is finally over, coming together with my brother @arshad_warsi for yet another exciting movie... Can't wait to show you, stay tuned!" Arshad too shared and wrote, "Finally, it's happening! Teaming up with my bro @duttsanjay for another entertaining movie and our wait has been longer than yours ;)." Have a look:

Soon after they shared the poster, their fans went gaga over it. A fan commented, "Munna Bhai and circuit." Another fan wrote, "Munna Bhaiya coming. Lag To Aisi Raha Hai poster Dekhkar." Others were elated to see them coming together for a new film. The film will be directed by Sidhaant Sachdev and it is produced by Sanjay Dutt. Earlier, it was reported that Sanjay and Arshad will reunite for Rajkumar Hirani's Munna Bhai 3. The audience is eagerly waiting to watch the third part as the previous two films proved to be box office hits because of the hilarious and solid content.

