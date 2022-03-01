Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon kickstart their romantic comedy film shoot across Gurugram, Delhi & Jaipur

Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon's romantic comedy Ghudchadhi has officially begun filming. The Binoy Gandhi directorial has kickstarted in Gurugram with an indoor shoot and will then continue to New Delhi before moving on to Jaipur. According to a latest report in Hindustan Times, the actors are currently in Gurugram and the shoot will go on till 10 March.

Revealing a few details of the ongoing shoot, a source said, "Raveena joined the team on 24 February. At the moment, they are shooting in a flat of a society in Sushant Lok, abhi sab indoor chal raha hai. Uske baad they will start heading out. They will start heading outside from 2 March, and head to Delhi from 5 March,"

The source added, "They will be heading to Jaipur after completing Delhi-NCR shoot on March 10," adding that the film’s details are under wraps to avoid public glare.

Elaborating on the Gurugram and Delhi shoot, the source said, "After wrapping up the indoor segment, they will shoot in Cyber hub, Golf course. They have planned a two day outing in Delhi where they will shoot in Red Fort and Humayun’s Tomb. In Gurugram, they will explore local markets, and in Delhi the plan is to shoot in archaeological places mostly."

Looks like Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon's romantic comedy will have a local as well as a historical flavour. On Twitter, Sanjay Dutt had even dropped a teaser and tweeted, "Bringing the laughter, drama with a fun-packed movie #Ghudchadi, at your doorstep soon."

