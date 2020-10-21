Sanjay Dutt announces his victory over cancer; Calls it the best gift for Shahraan and Iqraa’s 10th birthday

Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with lung cancer early this year. And now he has come out victorious and expressed his gratitude towards fans, family, friends and doctors for their support.

It has been a while since Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with lung cancer and began his treatment. The news broke millions of hearts and everyone was praying for the well being of Bollywood’s Khalnayak. And looks like the prayers have been heard as the Munnabhai MBBS actor has managed to beat cancer. Yes! You read it right. Sanjay Dutt has won the battle against cancer. He shared the big news on the occasion of his kids Shahraah and Iqra’s 10th birthday and called it the best gift for them.

Sharing a note of gratitude with his fans, Sanjay wrote, “The last few weeks were very difficult time for my family and me. But like they say, God gives the hardest battles to his strongest soldiers. And today, on the occasion of my kids’ birthday, I am happy to come out victorious from this battle and be able to give them the best gift I can- the health and well being of our family. This wouldn’t have been possible without the unwavering faith and support from all of you. I am eternally grateful to my family, friends and all the fans who have stood by me and been my source of strength through this trying time. Thank you for the love, kindness and the countless blessings that you have sent my way.”

He further expressed his gratitude towards his doctors for looking after him. My heart is filled with gratitude as I share this news with all of you today. Thank you.”

Take a look at Sanjay Dutt’s note announcing his victory over cancer:

My heart is filled with gratitude as I share this news with all of you today. Thank you pic.twitter.com/81sGvWWpoe — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) October 21, 2020

