Sanjay Dutt to arrive from Dubai for third chemotherapy cycle that starts on September 30: Report

Sanjay Dutt had jetted off to Dubai with wife Maanayata Dutt to meet his kids. Now, as per the latest reports, the actor may soon return to Mumbai for the third round of chemotherapy for his lung cancer.

Actor Sanjay Dutt was recently seen jetting off to Dubai to meet his kids Shahraan and Iqra. The actor joined wife Maanayata Dutt to head to Dubai after he reportedly underwent chemotherapy cycle at a hospital in Mumbai. Now, a recent report from Etimes stated that the actor may soon make his way back to Mumbai from Dubai for the third round of Chemotherapy that is apparently scheduled to begin on September 30. They further reported that if the actor does not extend his stay in Dubai, he may be back in the next 6 or 7 days.

Further, the report of Etimes added that the actor has been optimistic about his treatment and even through previous cycles of chemotherapy, Sanjay had been keeping himself positive. If the report is to be believed the actor may soon return to Mumbai from his short trip to meet his kids Shahraan and Iqra. Meanwhile, Maanayata had shared photos with Sanjay when they were en route to Dubai. Further, Sanjay posed with his kids and wife in a perfect family photo when they all reunited in Dubai.

It was back in July-end that Sanjay had announced a short break from work to get his treatment done and soon, reports of his diagnosis came out. The actor has been spotted a couple of times post that with sister Priya Dutt and wife Maanayata as well. Meanwhile, Pinkvilla also recently had reported that Sanjay is scheduled to resume shooting for starrer Prithviraj after Diwali. Apart from this, the actor will also be seen in the and Vaani Kapoor starrer Shamshera. Before leaving for Dubai, Sanjay was snapped outside Yash Raj Films who are producing Shamshera. He also has Torbaaz and KGF 2 with him.

