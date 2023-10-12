Sanjay Dutt-Arshad Warsi's Munna Bhai MBBS to Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots: 10 movies re-releasing in October 2023

Vidhu Vinod Chopra is one of the most prolific filmmakers we’ve had in Bollywood. A visionary filmmaker, in a long career span, he has delivered some remarkable movies. From his first feature film Sazaye Maut to Khamosh, Parinda, and Munna Bhai series, the list goes on and on. Now, celebrating the glorious 45 years of Vidhu Vinod Chopra in the industry, the Film Heritage Foundation and PVR Inox are set to organize a special film festival to screen ten of his films in cinemas across the country. And, we've curated the list here. Delve in...

10 iconic films of Vidhu Vinod Chopra re-releasing in October 2023

Let’s take a look at the list of ten iconic films of Vidhu Vinod Chopra re-releasing in October 2023.

Sazaye Maut

The thrilling 1981 release was the first feature film of Vidhu Vinod Chopra with Naseeruddin Shah and Radha Saluja.

Khamosh

The film released in 1986 had Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, Amol Palekar, Soni Razdan, and Pankaj Kapoor amongst others. Sanjay Leela Bhansali had assisted Chopra on this film.

Parinda

The film released in 1989 had Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, and Madhuri Dixit. Interestingly, the film was also selected for the 1990 Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film. The film had clinched two National Film Awards and five Filmfare Awards.

1942: A Love Story

Released in 1994, the period film set in the 1940s featured Anil Kapoor, Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Anupam Kher, Danny Denzongpa, and Pran amongst others. The enchanting super hit tracks continue to mesmerize the audience.

Mission Kashmir

The 2000 film which made everyone fall in love with the track, Bumbro starred Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta, Sanjay Dutt, and Jackie Shroff amongst others.

Parineeta

The film Parineeta was released in 2005. It was an adaptation of Sharat Chandra Chattopadhyay's 1914 Bengali novel by the same name. The film starring Vidya Balan, Saif Ali Khan, and Sanjay Dutt emerged as one of the cult-classic of all time.

Eklavya

After a seven-year hiatus, Chopra returned to direction with this one. The film starred Amitabh Bachchan, Saif Ali Khan, Sharmila Tagore, Sanjay Dutt, Vidya Balan, Raima Sen, Jackie Shroff, Jimmy Sheirgill and Boman Irani. Despite under-performing at the box office, Eklavya was nominated in the Best Foreign Film category at the Oscars that year.

Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.

An iconic film with iconic dialogues, the film was released in the year 2003. Starring Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi in the lead roles, ardent fans continue to hype around Munna Bhai and Circuit’s friendship.

Lage Raho Munna Bhai

Three years later, the sequel to Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., Lage Raho Munna Bhai was released in 2006. Sanjay and Arshad had once again won over the audience after reprising their iconic characters in the film.

3 Idiots

Yet another iconic film released in 2009 continues to live in our hearts rent-free. The film featured Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi in key roles, along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Boman Irani, and Mona Singh, among others. The film was inspired by Chetan Bhagat’s novel Five Point Someone.

Amongst these iconic films, which one are you planning to watch? Let us know in the comments section below!

