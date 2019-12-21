Sanjay Dutt attends niece Siya’s wedding with wife Maanayata and poses with the family; Check it out

Sanjay Dutt and Maanyata Dutt, who always win the hearts with their sizzling chemistry, recently attended their niece Siya’s wedding. Take a look at the pictures.

Sanjay Dutt and Maanyata Dutt are one of the power couples in the industry and there are no second thoughts about it. The duo never fails to give couple goals to the millennials. As much as we love their chemistry, Sanjay and Maanyata are always a sight to behold every time they step out. Recently, Sanjay and Maanyata grabbed the eyeballs after they made an appearance at their niece’s wedding. Sanjay Dutt’s sister Namrata Dutt and Kumar Gaurav’s daughter Siya tied the knot today with long-time boyfriend Aditya.

While several pictures from the wedding have been doing the rounds on social media, Sanjay and Maanyata were seen posing happily with the entire family. In the pictures, Sanjay Dutt was seen wearing an all-white ensemble for the wedding as posed with sister Namrata, wife Maanyata, brother-in-law Kumar Gaurav along with the newlywed couple. Besides, Sanjay and Maayata’s daughter Iqra was also seen striking a pose in the picture. Wearing a white and gold dress, the little princess looked cute as a button in her ethnic wear.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanjay was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat wherein he played the role of Ahmad Shah Abdali. Besides, the Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. actor will be reuniting with Mahesh Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt for Sadak 2 after 28 years. Sanjay Dutt will also be seen in K.G.F Chapter 2, Samshera with and Vaani Kapoor and ’s Bhuj: The Pride of India.

