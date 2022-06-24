Sanjay Dutt on being pitted against Ranbir Kapoor in Shamshera: It'll be interesting to watch ‘Sanju Vs Sanju’

Sanjay Dutt, who played the role of an antagonist in his latest film KGF Chapter 2, is all set to return with the character of yet another villain Sher Singh- in the much-anticipated film Shamshera. Dutt will be sharing the screen space with Ranbir Kapoor for the first time and the actor is excited about it. Since Ranbir played the role of Sanjay in his biopic ‘Sanju’, the actor said it will be quite interesting for the audience to watch them as it will be ‘Sanju Vs Sanju.’

The Munnabhai MBBS actor recently shared that he was thrilled to know that he pitted against Ranbir in Shamshera. He said, “It is also quite interesting that I’m pitted against Ranbir, who played me in Sanju. So, the on-screen enmity between him and me becomes all the more interesting for people. Ranbir is a brilliant actor but this film sees him in a new gaze. His boyish charm is inimitable, but in this film, he is a man who finds his footing and looks glorious on screen.”

Sanjay Dutt is also collaborating with director Karan Malhotra after Agneepath where the actor played ruthless villain Kancha. The PK actor is hoping that audiences will shower him with similar love as Shudh Singh in Shamshera.

Talking about Karan, Sanjay says, “Karan always creates a larger-than-life villain. Be it my character Kancha in Agneepath and now as Shuddh Singh, he knows how to present an antagonist. Personally, I hope he keeps creating more exciting villains for me. He’s someone who hasn’t left the commercial zone of Indian cinema and I have full faith that with Shamshera he has whipped up a winner.”

The story of Shamshera is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved, and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general Shuddh Singh (Sanjay Dutt). This is the story of Shamshera (Ranbir Kapoor), a man who became a slave, a slave who became a leader, and then a legend for his tribe.

Helmed by Karan Malhotra, the film is set to release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on July 22, 2022. Shamshera marks Ranbir’s return to the cinemas after 4 years after the release of his 2018 film, Sanju.