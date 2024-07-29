Sanjay Dutt Birthday: Kajol, Suniel Shetty, Shilpa Shetty, and more wish ‘destiny’s child’; Saira Banu recalls cute anecdote

Sanjay Dutt is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood. Today, July 29, 2024, marks his 65th birthday. On this special occasion, he received numerous heartwarming wishes not just from his family but also his friends and colleagues in the film industry. Many Bollywood celebrities, including Kajol, Suniel Shetty, Saira Banu, and more, showered him with love.

Bollywood celebs make special posts for Sanjay Dutt on his birthday

Suniel Shetty took to his Instagram Stories and shared a picture with Sanjay Dutt. He wrote, “Happy happy birthday to the one and only - Dutt!!! Here's to a bigger, better, and healthier year. Enjoy your special day! @duttsanjay.”

Kajol posted a wish on her Stories, saying, “HAPPY HAPPY BDAY @DUTTSANJAY WISHING U A SMASHING YEAR AHEAD.”

Veteran actress Saira Banu posted a picture of the birthday boy with her late husband Dilip Kumar. She penned a heartfelt note, saying, “@duttsanjay has always been like a family to me. My entire family, starting from Ammaji to Aapaji, to Sahib, and to me, we've watched him grow from a tiny toddler into the remarkable person he is today.”

Recalling a cute anecdote, she shared, “I still remember when Nargis Aapa would come to our house for functions, and he would accompany her - this cute, good-looking kid... Nargis Ji would then shake his hands and say, ‘Chalo, Saira Ji ko bolo tum kya bolte ho mujhe?’ And then Sanju would look at me and say, ‘Main Shaila Banu se shaadi karunga’ in a cute little voice. Hahahah, so adorable! I believe Sharmila Tagore and I were the top favorites of Sanju.”

She added, "'Many hands make light work.' and we've all cherished being part of his journey. He holds a special place in my heart. With all my love and blessings, I wish him a very happy birthday."

Shilpa Shetty wished Sanjay Dutt by expressing, “@duttsanjay Happy Birthday! Dearest Sanju, you're destiny's child. I wish you only and all the happiness, great health and success. You are such an inspiration and make me believe that there is no battle that cannot be conquered. Loads of love.”

Jackie Shroff, Jackky Bhagnani, and Arjun Rampal also posted their wishes on social media.

Sanjay Dutt’s recent film announcement

Sanjay Dutt’s new movie was announced on July 27. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the yet-to-be-titled film also stars Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Akshaye Khanna.

