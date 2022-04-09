Sanjay Dutt calls KGF: Chapter 2’s journey a lesson; Reveals who pushed him to do the movie

Sanjay Dutt has been creating waves these days for his upcoming movie KGF: Chapter 2 and the fans can’t wait to watch him in a different avatar in the movie. To note, KGF: Chapter 2 happens to be a second installment of the 2018 release period action film starring Yash in the lead. Sanjay Dutt will be seen playing the role of the lead antagonist Adheera in KGF: Chapter 2 while Yash will be seen reprising his role as Rocky.

Besides, Sanjay’s look in KGF: Chapter 2 has also been the talk of the town. But did you know that special person had pushed the Khalnayak star to take up the movie? Sanjay made the revelation during the trailer launch and stated that it was his wife Maanayata Dutt who made him do KGF: Chapter 2. Sanjay asserted, “This journey of KGF Chapter 2 has been a lesson for me after 45 years. This film was made as a family even the spot boys, the junior artist we are all family. I want to thank Yash for being a superb co-star such a humble man, my younger brother. Most importantly I want to thank my wife who pushed me to do KGF 2”. Besides, the actor also expressed gratitude towards director Prasanth Neel and co-star Raveena Tandon.

Helmed by Prashanth Neel, KGF: Chapter 2 will be hitting the screens on April 14 and will be witnessing a box office clash with Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey. Apart from KGF: Chapter 2, Sanjay will also be seen in Ghudchadhi and Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor starrer Shamshera.

