Sanjay Dutt celebrates 15 years of Dus, reminisces how being on set with co stars 'never felt like work'
Sanjay Dutt took to social media to reminisce the good ol' days on a film set as he celebrated 15 years of his action thriller Dus. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film had an ensemble cast featuring Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Abhishek Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty, Zayed Khan, Dia Mirza and Esha Deol in lead roles. The song 'Dus Bahane' has gone on to become an ALLall-time hit and was recently remade for Baaghi 3 this year featuring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor.
Sharing still from the film along the catchy title track, Sanjay recalled the good ol' days. He captioned the video, "#15YearsOfDus..Working on this film was an absolute delight. Reminiscing those days when we used to have so much fun on the sets that it never felt like work. Had a great time with all the people who were a part of this film. @bachchan @suniel.shetty @itszayedkhan @theshilpashetty @diamirzaofficial @imeshadeol @raimasen @gulshangrover #PankajKapur @anubhavsinhaa @nitinmanmohan."
Check out his post below:
#15YearsOfDus.. Working on this film was an absolute delight. Reminiscing those days when we used to have so much fun on the sets that it never felt like work. Had a great time with all the people who were a part of this film. @bachchan @suniel.shetty @itszayedkhan @theshilpashetty @diamirzaofficial @imeshadeol @raimasen @gulshangrover #PankajKapur @anubhavsinhaa @nitinmanmohan
Shilpa Shetty also recalled her experience of working on Dus and shared Dutt's post. She wrote, "Such a special film, such wonderful memories, and an absolutely delightful team that I worked with…can’t believe it’s been 15 years already!" Taking to her Instagram story, she further wrote, "This movie gave me the scope and space to explore such a well-written role. Standing tall in an out-&-out Macho action thriller was an absolutely amazing ride. ‘Aditi’ will always be a very special character for me. Happy #15YearsOfDus."