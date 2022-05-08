Sanjay Dutt celebrates '41 years of Cinema' in Bollywood; Thanks all for loving Rocky and Adheera

Ever since his debut, Sanjay Dutt has always been known for his own persona and Karizma. From playing a soft chocolate boy role in his first film Rocky to playing an intense villain Adheera in KGF: Chapter 2, the actor's journey in cinema is very diverse and worth remembering. He is currently basking in the success of his recently released Pan-India film and fans are loving to see him as a negative character.

Recently, Sanjay Dutt completed 41 years in Indian cinema, and to mark this special day he took to his social media and shared a picture of his character Rocky from his debut film as he mentioned his journey to the character of Adheera from KGF: Chapter 2 and wrote a thankful note in the caption saying, "4 decades + 1 year is sure a lifetime of a journey! Thank you for all the love you all gave me as Rocky, then... and as Adheera, now. I hope to keep entertaining all my fans and well wishers with more to come. #41YearsOfCinema"

Sanjay Dutt's recently release KGF: Chapter 2 is breaking the records at the box office and his character of a tough villain 'Adheera' has left everyone stunned with his phenomenal performance.

On the film front, Sanjay Dutt has some exciting projects coming up like Shamshera, Ghudchadi, and Prithiviraj. Apart from that, he has signed up for some more interesting projects and the official announcements are expected soon.

