Sanjay Dutt: Circuit aka Arshad Warsi REACTS to his cancer diagnosis: People like him are rare

Sanjay Dutt took to social media to inform that he is taking a break from work to undergo medical treatment.

Sanjay Dutt took to social media to inform his fans that he is taking a break from work to undergo some medical treatment and while fans of the actor expressed a sense of concern, soon after, reports suggested that the actor has been diagnosed with lung cancer. Sanjay’s note read, “Hi friends, I am taking a short break from work for some medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!”

Thereafter, Sanjay Dutt’s wife, Maanayata Dutt, issued a statement after it was being reported that the MunnaBhai actor has been diagnosed with lung cancer and in the statement, Maanyata Dutt said that the family has faced testing times in the past as well, and that she is confident that ‘this too shall pass’. The statement read, “I thank everyone who has expressed their well wishes for Sanju’s speedy recovery. We need all the strength and prayers to overcome this phase. There is a lot that the family has gone through in the past years but I am confident, this too shall pass.”

Soon after, B-town actors took to social media to pen heartwarming notes for Sanjay Dutt, and wishing him speedy recovery and during an interaction, when Sanjay Dutt’s Circuit aka Arshad Warsi was asked about Sanjay, he said that he spoke to him when he was hospitalised and he assured that he was fine. Arshad Warsi, who shares an amazing off-screen rapport with Dutt, said that Sanjay Dutt will tide over the testing times with his positivity and will power. Talking about Dutt, Arshad said that over the years, Sanjay has faced every situation head-on, and despite the problems, he has never seen his Munna crib about life. “I don't know anyone who would have survived [the difficulties] that he has faced head-on. Despite the situations, he has an air of positivity. I have never seen him crib about his hardships. He will emerge triumphant here too; he is a fighter,” shared Arshad. After sharing screen space in Munnabhai, Arshad and Sanjay Dutt were to start filming the comedy film, Blockbuster, next month. However, given Sanjay’s health, the shoot of the film is likely to be postponed.

