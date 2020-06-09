Sanjay Dutt comes forward to help the Dabbawalas of Mumbai

Actor Sanjay Dutt has shared concerns and extended support towards the dabbawalas, considered as Mumbai's lifeline.

Taking to his social media, the actor wrote: "The dabbawalas have been serving us for decades & bringing food to so many Mumbaikars. Now is the time when we should come forward and support them! @CMOMaharashtra @AUThackeray @SunielVShetty."

His message comes after politician Aslam Shaikh tweeted: "#Dabbawala, the second lifeline of #Mumbai,having more than 100yrs of relentless service standards in feeding d workforce every single day. #MahaVikasAghadi government is committed to stand with them in times of crisis due to lockdown."

The dabbawalas have been serving us for decades & bringing food to so many Mumbaikars. Now is the time when we should come forward and support them! @CMOMaharashtra @AUThackeray @SunielVShetty https://t.co/n6g4r3IrvP — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) June 8, 2020

Earlier also the "Munna Bhai MBBS" star had used his celebrity status to bring attention to causes. Sanjay had pitched in to feed a thousand families in Mumbai.

"We are going through a global crisis and it is at this time that everyone should stand with each other and do their bit to make it out of this situation. I've been fortunate enough to be in the position where I can extend my support and help others. That's what I'm focusing on, currently. Providing food to the distressed is a small way, of us making a contribution towards our society and country," Sanjay had said.

