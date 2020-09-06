Sanjay Dutt completes first cycle of chemotherapy; To begin second cycle next week

Sanjay Dutt, who has been battling cancer for quite some time, has successfully completed the first cycle of chemotherapy and is likely to begin the next cycle soon.

Sanjay Dutt has been making the headlines lately ever since there have been reports about him battling lung cancer. Undoubtedly, the Munnabhai MBBS actor’s diagnosis left his fans worried and everyone has been praying for his well being ever since. The superstar had begun his treatment in Mumbai and has also been visiting the Kokilaben Hospital. Now, as per the recent update, Sanjay had completed the first cycle of chemotherapy and the legendary actor has responded well to the treatment.

According to a report published in Times of India, the Sadak 2 star is likely to begin the second cycle on chemotherapy next week around September 8 or September 9. Reportedly, Sanjay is quite optimistic about the second chemotherapy cycle. However, it is still not clear how many cycles the superstar will have to undergo to be cancer free. Indeed, it has been a difficult time for the Dutt family and Sanjay’s wife Maanayata has been standing like a rock with the actor. She has also been sharing some positive thoughts on Instagram and even posted a picture of kids Shahraan and Iqra.

Meanwhile, there are reports that the superstar might be going to US will be treatment. The media reports suggested that Sanjay may have gotten a 5-year visa for the US on medical grounds and may seek treatment at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre where his mother Nargis Dutt reportedly also was admitted between 1980 and 1981 for treatment of pancreatic cancer. The report had a source informing the daily that Sanjay had applied for the visa after learning about his illness. However, he faced some problem in getting clearance.

Times Of India

