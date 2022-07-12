Sanjay Dutt 'conquers himself' ahead of Shamshera's release; Wife Maanayata loves it

Sanjay Dutt is one of the biggest names in the Bollywood industry. His body of work spans more than 3 decades. He has been a part of some of India’s most iconic films like Munnabhai MBBS, Khal Nayak, Agneepath, Vaastav, Dhamaal, Saajan and more. The actor is still going strong by associating himself with the biggest movies of the country. This year, he was a part of mega-blockbuster like KGF: Chapter 2 and a historical epic like Prithviraj. He will next be seen in the magnum opus Shamshera, where he essays the role of Daroga Shuddh Singh.

The ‘Khalnayak’ of Bollywood took to Instagram to share his latest click. In the photo, Sanjay Dutt can be seen focusing on what lies ahead. He was sported wearing black gloves, which he wore as he prepared himself for a fight. He looked dashing in his white t-shirt and the key takeaway was the golden chain round his neck. He flaunted his Shiva tattoo too, on his flexed muscles and looked very fresh and healthy. The caption of his post read, “Because he who conquers himself is the mightiest warrior. #DuttsTheWay”. Whether it is a cryptic post or just another casual post will be known eventually.

Have a look at Sanjay Dutt’s Instagram post:

Sanjay Dutt's wife loved his new look and sent love in the comments section.

Have a look at Maanayata Dutt's comment under Sanjay Dutt's post:

In a recent interview with GoodTimes, when Sanjay Dutt was asked if the content of the films should change based on the reaction of the audience, Sanjay, without hesitation, said that entertainers won’t go and while people move with the trends, entertainers are here to stay. He said that action-packed movies with a lot of heroism will never go away. He added that he feels that his side of the industry should go to what their roots were and take inspiration from movies like Sholay and Zanjeer and his movies such as Vaastav: The Reality and Khal Nayak. He said that they should start making films like that.

Sanjay Dutt gears up for his next release, Shamshera, which releases on the 22nd of July. The film co-stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor and is directed by Karan Malhotra. It is bankrolled by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films.

