Sanjay Dutt ‘deeply saddened’ at the sudden demise of Torbaaz director Girish Malik’s son

In a tragic incident, ‘Torbaaz’ director Girish Malik’s 17-year-old son Mannan passed away after he reportedly fell from the 5th floor of his building in Andheri, Mumbai. Filmmaker Puneet Singh and Girish's partner in Torbaaz had confirmed the incident. It is yet unknown if the deceased jumped or he fell down accidentally, or if anything else happened. Mannan was reportedly rushed to Kokilaben Ambani hospital, however, he succumbed to his injuries.

Torbaaz producer Rahul Mittra, condoled the death of Girish’s son. He also added that actor Sanjay Dutt was 'deeply saddened too'.

Speaking with Times of India, Torbaaz producer Rahul Mittra said, “I am non-plussed to learn about the unfortunate incident and just informed Sanju who’s deeply saddened too. We are shocked beyond words. I had met Mannan a couple of times along with Girish during the making of Torbaaz and found him to be very talented & a boy of promise. May God give Girish and the entire family strength to cope up with this irreversible loss. My heartfelt condolences."

As per the reports, Mannan had reportedly gone to play Holi, and he returned sometime in the afternoon. The unfortunate incident occurred around 5 pm yesterday. Girish Malik’s partner in Torbaaz, Puneet Singh reportedly confirmed the sad news and said, “Mr. Malik’s son has passed away but I cannot say anything at the moment about what exactly happened. We are not in a state to speak.”

