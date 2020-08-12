  1. Home
Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with lung cancer; Urmila Matondkar, Manisha Koirala & others wish him a speedy recovery

Wishes have been pouring in for actor Sanjay Dutt after he was diagnosed with stage 3 lung cancer. Bollywood celebs, Urmila Matondkar, Manisha Koirala & others send prayers for his recovery.
The diagnosis of Sanjay Dutt’s lung cancer has left his family, friends, fans, and followers in a worried state. Social media is flooded with wishes and prayers towards the actors’ speedy recovery. The actor has faced a lot of ups and downs in his life. So everyone has taken to their respective social media accounts assuring the actor that their prayers are with him through this difficult time he is currently facing. The actor revealed he will be going on a break. He will be heading to the US soon for his treatment. 

Just a day prior to the release of his forthcoming movie Sadak 2 which is the sequel to Sadak. His costar Pooja Bhatt took to her social media account and dedicated the movie to Sanjay. Sharing the trailer of Sadak 2 on her Twitter account, Pooja wrote, “Sanju.. This one’s for you!” along with folded arms and a heart emoticon. Apart from Pooja Bhatt, there were many other B-Town celebs who took to their social media accounts and sent their prayers and wishes to the actor. 

Actress Manisha Koirala who is a cancer survivor took to her Twitter account and penned down a message for the actor. “Sadden to hear about your health challenge dear baba  @duttsanjay .. but I know you are tougher !! There has been tremendous struggles in your life and you overcame them, this too shall be yet another win .. praying for your well-being,” she wrote alongside folded arms emoticons. 

Urmila Matondkar took to her Instagram account and uploaded a post for the actor and captioned it saying, “Such an upsetting and horrible news that @duttsanjay has been diagnosed with lung cancer... But then again he has been such a fighter all his life... Here is wishing him a speedy recovery #prayersforspeedyrecovery ‬‪#getwellsoon.” 

A day after the actor announced his break, his wife Maanayata Dutt in a statement revealed the status of the actors health and urged fans not to fall prey to rumors. 

Here is Manisha Koirala & other celebs wishes for Sanjay Dutt: 

