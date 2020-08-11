  1. Home
Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with stage three lung cancer; Actor to jet off to the US for further treatment

As per the latest reports, Sanjay Dutt is unfortunately detected with stage three lung cancer. He was hospitalized a few days earlier owing to complaints of breathlessness.
Mumbai
Sanjay Dutt is diagnosed with stage 3 lung cancer. 

Credits :Bollywood Hungama

