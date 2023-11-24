Sanjay Dutt didn't get special treatment in jail; he was paranoid about his 'encounter', claims ex-IPS officer

Sanjay Dutt is one of the most successful actors in Bollywood. However, he has also seen many ups and downs in his professional as well as personal life. The Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. actor had to go through a rough patch when he had to spend time in jail. A former IPS officer has spilled the beans on the actor's time behind bars.

Sanjay Dutt did not get special treatment in jail

Former IPS officer Meeran Chadha Borwankar was the additional director general of police (prisons) when Sanjay Dutt was convicted. In her recent appearance on Cyrus Broacha's podcast, she refuted the claims that the actor received special treatment in jail. She also stated that Dutt was well-behaved in prison.

She explained, "And he was nice generally because his parole and furlough was dependant on his behaviour in the prison. Had he not behaved, we would not have permitted him furlough or parole. Kaam bhi karta tha, beedi aur cigarette bhi khareed leta that. (He used to work and buy beedi, cigarettes as well). On the whole, he had realised that here he had better behave.”

Sanjay Dutt was paranoid about an encounter

In her book, Borwankar wrote about the time when Dutt was paranoid about getting killed in an encounter when he was about to be transferred from the Arthur Road jail to the Yerawada Jail in Pune.

“Dutt was afraid that he would be killed in an encounter on the way! His fear was so real that he started sweating and complained of having a fever", she wrote. The transfer was canceled after the news got leaked. Dutt was later shifted to the jail after being counseled about his misplaced belief of an encounter.

Workwise, Dutt was recently seen in the Tamil film Leo in which he played the role of Anthony Das. He will be next seen in the Telugu film Double Smart, the Punjabi film Sheran Di Kaum Punjabi and the Kannada film KD - The Devil.

