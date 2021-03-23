Sanjay Dutt ditches platinum blonde hair as he debuts new cool look in a PHOTO; Daughter Trishala Dutt reacts

Sanjay Dutt loves to experiment with his hairstyle and once again, he has opted for a cool look after trying out the platinum blonde hair. The actor shared a photo on social media and his daughter Trishala Dutt expressed her take on it.

Actor Sanjay Dutt never fails to leave his fans impressed by his performances on screen. And, if he is not on the screen, he manages to keep all guessing about his next look as he loves to experiment with them from time to time. A while back, Sanjay had surprised everyone by opting for a platinum blonde look as he shared a photo in a new haircut that left all in awe. And now, he has ditched the blonde look and opted for a more dashing look.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Sanjay shared a photo in which he is seen undergoing a haircut. Another thing that one could notice was a change in the hair colour. The Shamshera actor changed to a different shade this time again and left fans in awe. With a cool pair of sunglasses, Sanjay sat in the chair as the hairstylist worked on his mane. As soon as Sanjay shared the photo on social media, fans started commenting on it. Even his daughter Trishala seemed to have loved his new look

Sharing his new look, Sanjay thanked his stylist and wrote, "Genius at work! Thank you @shariqahemad84 for always being with me & for the new look." His daughter Trishala was quick to react to the photo and dropped a heart emoticon along with a haircut emoji.

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt has a couple of projects lined up ahead of him. He will be seen in and Vaani Kapoor starrer Shamshera. The film is directed by Karan Malhotra and produced by Yash Raj Films. Apart from this, he also will be seen in Prithviraj with and Manushi Chhillar. The film is a historical flick and is directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi.

