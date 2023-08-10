Sanjay Dutt drops heartwarming post on daughter Trishala Dutt's birthday: 'Grateful for every moment we share'

Trishala Dutt received a special birthday wish from her daddy and Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. The veteran actor posted a couple of photos of them in the form of a video and penned a heartfelt note for his daughter.

Sanjay Dutt wishes daughter Trishala on her birthday

Sanjay Dutt took to Instagram to wish his daughter Trishala on her birthday. The actor posted a heartwarming reel with his and Trishala’s pictures and in the caption he wrote, “Happy birthday Princess! May God bless you with joy and success. Watching you grow fills my heart with pride. You are the shining star in my life, and I’m grateful for every moment we share. Happy birthday once again, my Princess. Always remember how deeply you are loved.” Have a look:

After Sanjay Dutt shared the birthday wish on Instagram, Trishala extended her love and gratitude to her father and wrote, “I love you daddy, thank you (followed by red hearts and a smiley)”

Who is Trishala Dutt?

Trishala is the daughter of Sanjay Dutt and late actor Richa Sharma who died of brain tumour in the year 1996. Since then, their daughter was raised by Richa Sharma’s parents in the United States and that is where she currently lives.

As of now, Trishala Dutt is a psychotherapist in New York city. After the death of his wife Richa Sharma, Dutt married Maanayata in the year 2008. They have twins, a boy named Shahraan and a girl named Iqra.

Sanjay Dutt on the work front

Sanjay Dutt played a key character in K.G.F: Chapter 2 in 2022, which was the sequel of blockbuster Kannada film K.G.F: Chapter 1. This also marked his debut in Kannada cinema. After this, Dutt appeared in Toolsidas Junior, which was a sports drama, and Samrat Prithviraj alongside Akshay Kumar.

Now, the Lage Rahi Munna Bhai actor will be seen in Atlee’s Jawan making a special cameo appearance. He will be seen in The Good Maharaja and Ghudchadi, wherein, interestingly, he will reunite with actress Raveena Tandon. Last but not the least, Dutt will also be seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo alongside Vijay, and this will mark Sanjay Dutt’s debut in Tamil cinema.