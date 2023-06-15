Sanjay Dutt drops special post to celebrate 30 years of Khalnayak: 'Proud to be a part of such an iconic film'

On Thursday morning, actor Sanjay Dutt shared a special post on social media as his film Khalnayak completed 30 years of its release. Directed by Subhash Ghai, the film also starred Jackie Shroff and Madhuri Dixit in important roles. The film was released in 1993 and the audience loved it. It went on to become Sanju's biggest hit. He played a negative role and his fans went gaga over his performance.

Sanjay Dutt shares special post as Khalnayak completes 30 years

Sanjay shared a video on Instagram that featured clips from the film with the title track playing in the backdrop. Along with the video, he wrote a heartfelt note too. He said that he's 'proud' to be a part of an iconic film. His post read, "I want to congratulate Subhashji one of the greatest directors of the Indian screen, Jackie dada for being the perfect Ram and Madhuri for being Ganga, and the entire cast and crew of #Khalnayak, I am grateful and proud to be a part of such an iconic film, and cherish every moment of it. 30 years and yet it looks like a film made yesterday, thank you Subhashji and Mukta Arts from making this film and me being a part of it, thank you once again. And thank you to all the fans whose love has made Khalnayak a classic. #30YearsOfKhalnayak." Have a look:

After he shared the post, his wife Maanayata Dutt dropped a red heart emoji. Even fans were seen gushing over him. A fan wrote, "The best Bollywood movie ever made." Another fan wrote, "Congratulations for 30 years of my favourite film khalnayak my personal favourite actor my god sanju baba remember every dialogue of khalnayak specially 10 October raat das baje Ballu jail se farar love you baba and give me blessings."

But it seems like Sanjay got the date wrong. Director Ghai took to Twitter and cleared that the film was released in August and not June. He tweeted, "Mukta art’s evergreen #KHALNAYAK was released world over on 6th august 1993 - not on 15 June as mentioned at Google. N pl wait n watch for a surprise on 6 th august 2023 celebrating 30th year of #KHALNAYAK."

