Sanjay Dutt enjoys ‘fam jam’ with wife Maanayata and kids as they dine in together; Check

They say ‘family time is the best time’ and Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is proving it right as he stepped out to spend some quality time with his wife Maanayata Dutt, kids Shahraan Dutt and Iqra Dutt. The 62-year-old actor enjoyed a dinner with his family and his lovely wife shared a sneak peek of it on her Instagram handle. She shared a short video on the story section of Instagram and treated her fans to a wonderful glimpse of her family. The star wife often gives keeps her fans updated with her daily routine on social media.

In the video, one could see Sanju Baba and the kids enjoying their delicious meal. While sharing the short video, Maanayata put a sticker saying “#FamJam.” Earlier, on their wedding anniversary, Maanayata had posted a sweet video with a heartfelt caption. In the video, Sanjay was seen pampering her and giving his ladylove a foot massage. In the captions, Maanayata showered love on her main man and wrote, “All my best days are the ones spent with you. Love you for being you. Happy anniversary!!@duttsanjay. #14 #blessed #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautifullife #thankyougod” along with heart emoticons.

Take a look:

Our beloved Sanju Baba will be soon making his debut in the South film industry with the much-anticipated pan-India film, KGF: Chapter 2 where he will be seen sharing screen space with South star Yash. The movie will hit theatres on April 14, 2022. The movie will clash with Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey.

Sanjay Dutt was last seen in the 2019 film Kalank. Directed by Abhishek Verman, the film featured Dutt alongside an ensemble cast including Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sonakshi Sinha.

ALSO READ: Maanayata pens a note for Sanjay Dutt on their wedding anniversary: All my best days are ones spent with you