Sanjay Dutt enjoys family time with wife Maanayata and twins Iqra, Shahraan in Dubai; See PHOTOS

Sanjay Dutt is currently enjoying the family time in Dubai and his wife Maanayata has shared a glimpse of it on her Instagram. Check out the pictures.

Actor Sanjay Dutt has been grabbing the headlines for his personal and professional life. The talented actor, who jetted of to Dubai for Diwali celebrations, is currently enjoying with his wife Maanayata and his kids Shahraan and Iqra there. The Sadak star is making the most of his vacay and is spending some quality with his family. Speaking of this, Maanayata, who is an avid social media user, has shared several videos of the family time on her Instagram stories.

Giving a sneak peek into it, the star wife shared a video wherein Sanjay can be seen happily posing with his family. Another video shows the actor trying to photograph his kids in a lift. In the vidoes that are doing rounds on social media, the Munna Bhai M.B.B.S actor looks dapper in black tee with blue jeans and black sunglasses. Maanayata, on the other hand, looks gorgeous in a pink floral dress with her make-up game on point. Needless to say, the videos’ are surely giving us major family goals.

Check out Maanayata Dutt’s Instagram post below:

On the work front, Saanjay was last seen in Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak with , Aditya Roy Kapur and Pooja Bhatt. The actor has a lot on his plate next year. He has several interesting films in the pipeline, including, KGF: Chapter 2, Torbaaz, Bhuj: The Pride Of India and Shamshera. The trailer of his film Torbaaz was recently released. The trailer that took the internet by storm, gave a glimpse of the bruised past of Sanjay’s character wherein he had lost his wife and son in Afghanistan. The movie is all set to release on Netflix on 11 December.

Read Also: Torbaaz Trailer: Sanjay Dutt locks horns with Rahul Dev in an intriguing cricket vs terrorism battle

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Maanayata Dutt Instagram

Share your comment ×