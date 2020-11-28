Sanjay Dutt expresses gratitude towards Kangana Ranaut as she prays for his long life & good health

Kangana Ranaut and Sanjay Dutt had a chance meeting earlier in Hyderabad. The actress then wished him good health on her Twitter handle.

Sanjay Dutt is currently in Hyderabad and has reportedly visited the city for the shoot of KGF: Chapter 2. Recently, , who is also in the city, visited the Shamshera star and checked on his health. The actress also shared a picture with him on social media that has now been doing rounds everywhere. Not only that but she also penned a sweet note for Dutt on her Twitter handle while praying for his long life and good health.

Apart from that, Kangana was all praises for the actor while stating that she was pleasantly surprised to see him look even more handsome and healthy there. Now, Sanjay Dutt himself has responded to the Dhaakad star’s tweet. While expressing gratitude towards her for all the kind words, the actor writes, “It was nice meeting you. Thank you for all your love and good wishes. Stay blessed @KanganaTeam (sic).” Meanwhile, the Agneepath star earlier announced that he came out victorious in his battle against cancer.

Check out his tweet below:

It was nice meeting you. Thank you for all your love and good wishes. Stay blessed KanganaTeam https://t.co/NblcDiZ6bt — Sanjay Dutt (duttsanjay) November 27, 2020

Talking about Kangana Ranaut, the actress visited Hyderabad recently to complete the shooting schedule of Thalaivi. For the unversed, she plays the role of late Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa in the biopic. Apart from that, she is also undergoing training for her upcoming movie Dhaakad in the city. As has been mentioned above, Sanjay Dutt will be featuring next in the Kannada movie KGF: Chapter 2 that features Yash and Srinidhi Shetty. He will also be seen in Shamshera co-starring and Vaani Kapoor.

