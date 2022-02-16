Sanjay Dutt to feature in Soham Shah's next music video: Reports

Sanjay Dutt is one of Bollywood's most versatile performers, who isn't afraid to branch out into other genres. He is known to give compelling, stellar performances. The actor, who was last seen in Ajay Devgn starrer Bhuj: The Pride of India, has been creating a massive buzz for his upcoming movies KGF Chapter 2 and Shamshera. To note, Sanjay will be seen playing the lead antagonist in both KGF Chapter 2 and Shamshera. And while his fans are waiting to see him in these much awaited movies, now it is reported that we might expect Sanjay Dutt to be part of an upcoming music video.

Yes, you heard it right. Sanjay Dutt might be soon featured in a music video, one directed by the famous director Soham Shah nonetheless. As of now, the veteran actor is in the US and is expected to be back in Mumbai by this week. As per reports by ETimes, the pre-production has already begun. The project is reported to be helmed by Deepak Mukut and the lyrics will be given by Shabbir Ahmed. A source by ETimes said that it was Soham’s idea and that he has a good rapport with Sanjat Dutt. “Soham broached the subject to him and Sanjay told him that he'll do it soon after coming back from the US. I think he's expected to be in the city by February 17 latest. The shoot will be in Mumbai only," added the source.

The source also added that the production values of this song are going to be soaring and that the set which will be prepared will be quite lavish. In a conversation with ETimes, Deepak Mukut affirmed the news saying that him and Sanjay have to work together and that they were planning. “We are in talks. It's not a mythological song per se, but on the lines of how Lord Ganesha songs are,” he revealed.

