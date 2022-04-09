Sanjay Dutt feels the industry should go back to its roots and make films like Sholay & Zanjeer

Sanjay Dutt turns 62 today and in the past three decades or so has given his fans several reasons to rejoice. Thanks to his film choices and characters like Munnabhai, Sanjay Dutt continues to enjoy a whole lot of love and adulation even on social media. In a recent interview, Sanjay talked about the essence of heroism and its impact on the industry and revealed the kind of movies that Bollywood should go back to making.

The interviewer from GOODTiMES asked Sanjay if he felt that the content of the films is changing and so is the reaction of the audience. Sanjay, without hesitation, said that entertainers won’t go and while people move with the trends, entertainers are here to stay. He said that action-packed movies with a lot of heroism will never go away. He added that he feels that his side of the industry should go to what their roots were and take inspiration from movies like Sholay and Zanjeer and his movies such as Vaastav: The Reality and Khal Nayak. He said that they should start making films like that.

Then, the interviewer asked if they would get the opportunity to witness Munna Bhai’s magic again. Sanjay hilariously told her to direct this question to Rajkumar Hirani. The interviewer said that everyone has been waiting for ‘jaadu ki jhappi’. Sanjay laughed at this.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sanjay Dutt will be next seen in KGF: Chapter 2 along with Yash and Raveena Tandon. The movie is set to make its theatrical release on 14th April.

