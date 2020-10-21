Sanjay Dutt flashes his 'victory smile' as he returns home post defeating cancer on his kids’ birthday; PHOTOS

Actor Sanjay Dutt returned home from Kokilaben Hospital today. The Shamshera actor emerged victorious in his lung cancer battle and made his way home on his children Iqra and Shahraan's birthday.

After having battled lung cancer bravely and defeating it, Sanjay Dutt made his way home from the hospital after his check up today with sister Priya Dutt. The actor was seen returning home on his twins Shahraan and Iqra's birthday. Earlier, during the day, Sanjay released a statement on social media where he shared that he has managed to emerge victorious in his battle against his illness with the help of doctors and family. In his statement, Sanjay had mentioned that it is the best gift he could give his kids Shahraan and Iqra on their 10th birthday.

As soon as the actor made his way his home from the hospital, paparazzi caught him in the frame. In the photos, Sanjay is seen clad in a pink kurta pajama. The actor's sister Priya could be seen standing next to him as he posed and showed a 'thumbs up' to photographers. The Shamshera actor smiled as he beat the disease and returned home just in time to celebrate with his wife Maanayata and kids Shahraan and Iqra.

Maanayata too had shared photos of Shahraan and Iqra's birthday celebration at the time when Sanjay had put out the statement regarding defeating cancer. The photos featured Sanjay Dutt on a video call with his kids.

Take a look at Sanjay Dutt's photos:

Earlier, Sanjay's statement on social media read, "The last few weeks were very difficult time for my family and me. But like they say, God gives the hardest battles to his strongest soldiers. And today, on the occasion of my kids’ birthday, I am happy to come out victorious from this battle and be able to give them the best gift I can- the health and well being of our family. This wouldn’t have been possible without the unwavering faith and support from all of you. I am eternally grateful to my family, friends and all the fans who have stood by me and been my source of strength through this trying time. Thank you for the love, kindness and the countless blessings that you have sent my way."

The actor had announced in July end that he is taking a break from work for medical treatment. Prior to that, Sanjay had been admitted to the hospital for breathing issues. Later, reports of him diagnosed with lung cancer came in and left fans worried. Now, the actor issued a statement that he has defeated the disease and fans are elated about it. On the work front, Sanjay has KGF 2 with Yash, Shamshera with and Prithviraj with lined up.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

