Sanjay Dutt gets emotional as he remembers Nargis Dutt on her birthday; Shares a heartwarming video

On Nargis Dutt's birthday, her son and actor Sanjay Dutt remembers his mom as he shares a special video for her calling her 'the best actress', 'best wife' and 'best mother'.

Nargis Dutt, Indian film actress and mother of Sanjay Dutt had starred in classic films of Bollywood. Regarded as one of the greatest actresses in the history of Hindi cinema, she made her screen debut in a minor role at the age of 5 with Talash-E-Haq in 1935, but her acting career actually began with the film Tamanna in 1942. Nargis married her Mother India co-star Sunil Dutt in 1958. Together they had three children, including the actor Sanjay Dutt. But the actress bid goodbye to the world in the year 1981.

Today, on the occasion of Nargis Dutt's birthday, her son and actor Sanjay Dutt gets emotional as he remembers his mom on this special day. The Agneepath actor has shared a heartwarming video of the late actress calling her 'the best actress', 'best wife' and 'best mother'. Sharing this special video, Sanjay Dutt wrote, "Happy Birthday Ma, miss you." In the video shared, we can see the stills of Nargis from her movies, her adorable pictures with Sunil Dutt and some cute and lovable pictures with her kids. Recently, on May 25th, on Sunil Dutt's 15th anniversary, Sanjay Dutt remembered his father and shared a video on social media which featured the father-son’s journey over the years.

(Also Read: Sanjay Dutt remembers father Sunil Dutt on his death anniversary; Says ‘Thank you for always having my back’)

Meanwhile, talking about Sanjay Dutt’s work front, the superstar has several interesting movies in the pipeline. He will be seen playing the role of a lead antagonist in Prashanth Neel directorial KGF: Chapter 2, while he also has ’s Bhuj: The Pride of India and Shamshera with in the kitty.

Check out Sanjay Dutt's post here:

Happy Birthday Ma, miss you pic.twitter.com/AjemYMW5qw — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) June 1, 2020

Sanjay will also be collaborating with Mahesh Bhatt in his directorial comeback Sadak 2. The movie happens to be the sequel of Bhatt’s 1991 release Sadak which featured Dutt and Pooja Bhatt in the lead role. Interestingly, Sadak 2 will also mark Sanjay and Pooja’s reunion on the silver screen after almost three decades. To note, apart from Sanjay and Pooja, Sadak 2 will also star and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×