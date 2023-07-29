Sanjay Dutt greets fans and paps on his birthday; looked dashing in traditional attire

As Sanjay Dutt turned 64 on Saturday, his fans celebrated the special day by gathering outside the actor’s house with cakes, gifts and flowers. To keep up with the yearly ritual, Sanjay Dutt thanked and met his fans.

Sanjay Dutt greets fans and paps

The actor was seen in his Vaastav avatar as he was spotted with a tikka on his forehead and in an all-white pathani suit. In the photos, he was seen greeting fans with folded hands, therefore showing gratitude. Moreover, he shook hands with many media persons and also posed for pictures.

Have a look:

Saira Banu wished Sanjay Dutt on being a year older

Apart from his wife Maanayata Dutt, who shared a beautiful birthday post on Instagram, many celebrities wished Sanjay Dutt. Amongst them was Saira Banu, wife of late Dilip Kumar. She shared some heartwarming anecdotes about Sanjay Dutt’s journey from being a toddler to an incredible person that he has turned into. Saira Banu took to Instagram stories and shared a video from Sanjay Dutt’s younger days. Moreover, the 78-year-old actress wrote, “Sanju has been family to Dilip Sahib and all of us…from my grandmother to our own family kids, we have seen him grow up from a toddler to what he is today…”

Sanjay Dutt’s next project

On the occasion of 64th birthday, Sanjay Dutt announced his next film Double iSmart. He took to Instagram and wrote, “It takes me immense pride to be working with the director of the masses #PuriJagannadh ji and the young energetic Ustaad @ramsayz. Glad to be playing the #BIGBULL in this sci-fi mass entertainer #DoubleISMART Excited to be teaming up with this super-talented team and Looking forward to the film hitting the screens on March 8th, 2024.. @Charmmeofficial @IamVishuReddy @PuriConnects.”