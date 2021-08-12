Trishala Dutt displays her and papa Sanjay Dutt’s sweet bond as she hugs her father in a new PHOTO

We have already told you that Sanjay Dutt is in California spending some quality time with his daughter Trishala Dutt. It was Trishala’s birthday recently, and the father-daughter duo is having a great time together celebrating it. The star kids Instagram stories and posts are filled with pictures and videos of her with her superstar father, and it is a visual treat for all the fans and how. Well, in the recent Instagram story, Sanju is addressing his darling daughter with a cute name, which is winning all hearts.

Taking to her Instagram story, Trishala Dutt posted a video of her sitting and chilling with her father, Sanjay Dutt. The video begins with her facing the camera, and then she pans it towards her dad and says, “Hi Papa”. Sanju, who is busy looking somewhere else, looks into the camera then and replies, “Hi honey”. Not much of Trishala can be seen in the video, but with whatever we can see of Sanjay, he is wearing an abstract design black shirt and looking dapper as always.

Take a look:

Trishala Dutt also took to her Instagram handle to post an adorable picture of her hugging Sanjay Dutt. This picture is proof of their bond and we are sure that fans will be left in awe of it.

Check it out:

Trishala Dutt had posted a picture with Sanjay Dutt yesterday where both the father-daughter do could be seen hugging each other. The star kid wrote, “Chapter 33 with my heart, my blood, & my soul - The sun, the moon, & all my stars my Papa Dukes @duttsanjay - thank you everyone for the birthday wishes.”

Even Sanjay Dutt had taken to his Instagram handle and posted a throwback picture with daughter Trishala Dutt and wrote a long note on her birthday.

