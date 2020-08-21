Sanjay Dutt Health Update: Actor to leave the hospital once test results are out but visits will be frequent

Sanjay Dutt was admitted to the Kokilaben Hospital where he is seeking treated for his reported lung cancer. Sources now reveal that the actor might not remain in the hospital for too long.

Sanjay Dutt was admitted to the hospital earlier this week. The actor is reportedly diagnosed with lung cancer. While fans pray for his recovery, sources have informed Mumbai Mirror that the actor might not remain in the hospital for long. An insider has told the daily that the actor could be discharged from the hospital following the result of his test but he would be visiting the hospital following it. The grapevine also added that the family is determined to go about with life as normally as possible.

"Despite knowing this will be a long and tough journey, they are determined to go about their lives as normally as possible, confident that this too shall pass. Right now, the preliminary tests are being conducted. So, Sanjay is not expected to be in the hospital for a long time. Once the reports are out, he will return home but hospital visits will be frequent," the intel informed the newspaper.

The update comes just a few days after Sanjay was spotted leaving his residence for cancer treatment at Kokilaben Hospital. He asked the press and fans to pray for him. Addressing queries about Sanjay's treatment in the US, Maanyata said in a statement recently, "For those asking, Sanju will complete his preliminary treatment in Mumbai. We will formulate further plans of travel depending on how and when the COVID situation eases... I request everyone, with my folded hands, to stop speculating the stage of his illness and let the doctors continue to do their work. We will update you all regularly with his progress."

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Sanjay Dutt gets a hug from Maanayata Dutt as he leaves for cancer treatment at Kokilaben Hospital

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

Share your comment ×