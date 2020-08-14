  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sanjay Dutt: Here's the interesting story behind how the actor's parents chose his name

Sanjay Dutt is among those Bollywood actors who enjoy a massive fan following all over the country. Meanwhile, read further to know how the actor was named by his parents.
8371 reads Mumbai
Sanjay Dutt: Here's the interesting story behind how the actor's parents chose his nameSanjay Dutt: Here's the interesting story behind how the actor's parents chose his name

This year has not proved to be a good one for Bollywood as the industry has been struck with some tragic news. One of B-town’s most popular actors, Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with lung cancer. This piece of news came soon after the actor announced on social media about taking a break for medical reasons. He will probably fly to the US or Singapore for further treatment, claims reports. We wish him a speedy recovery and good health.

Numerous people are unaware of a few interesting facts related to Baba’s life. Very few of them are aware of how Sanju Baba actually got his name. He was born to Nargis and Sunil Dutt on 29th July 1959. Like all other parents, the duo wondered about naming their child. Sunil Dutt took help for the same from a friend from Delhi and asked him for suggestions. The latter was also the editor of a magazine back then.

He then published an advertisement about choosing a name for the boy in his magazine. Around 18,000 names were being recommended from all over the country through this advertisement. Sunil Dutt’s friend shortlisted 20 names among them and sent it over to the actor. The most common name among them was ‘Anil’ but Nargis found the name ‘Sanjay’ more effective. And this is how they named him ‘Sanjay Balraj Dutt.’ This name was sent over by a lady from Agra, Uttar Pradesh. Sunil Dutt and Nargis gave their autographs as a token of gratitude to her later on.

Check out the video below:

Also Read: Maanyata Dutt releases statement after Sanjay Dutt’s lung cancer diagnosis; Says, 'We will emerge as winners'

Credits :Youtube

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Actor’s cousin’s legal notice to Sanjay Raut to the next verdict of SC
Janhvi Kapoor’s statements about Sridevi show the amazing bond that mother and daughter shared
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Krissann on Rhea Chakraborty, Siddharth Pithani, torn diary pages
Take a look into Sanjay Dutt’s life story
All the times Sara Ali Khan raised the bar of fashion with her ravishing looks
How to make Sara Ali Khan’s favourite keto pasta? Siddhant Bhargava reveals all her diet secrets
Angad Bedi on Janhvi Kapoor, Neha Dhupia’s reaction to his film Gunjan Saxena, his daughter Mehr & more
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Rhea shares details of Europe trip to SC’s judgement
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: All you need to know about the Supreme Court’s latest verdict
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: Ambulance attendant’s claims to KK Singh’s texts to Rhea
Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary REVEAL their diet post COVID 19 outbreak | LunchTime Diaries

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement