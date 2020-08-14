Sanjay Dutt: Here's the interesting story behind how the actor's parents chose his name

Sanjay Dutt is among those Bollywood actors who enjoy a massive fan following all over the country. Meanwhile, read further to know how the actor was named by his parents.

This year has not proved to be a good one for Bollywood as the industry has been struck with some tragic news. One of B-town’s most popular actors, Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with lung cancer. This piece of news came soon after the actor announced on social media about taking a break for medical reasons. He will probably fly to the US or Singapore for further treatment, claims reports. We wish him a speedy recovery and good health.

Numerous people are unaware of a few interesting facts related to Baba’s life. Very few of them are aware of how Sanju Baba actually got his name. He was born to Nargis and Sunil Dutt on 29th July 1959. Like all other parents, the duo wondered about naming their child. Sunil Dutt took help for the same from a friend from Delhi and asked him for suggestions. The latter was also the editor of a magazine back then.

He then published an advertisement about choosing a name for the boy in his magazine. Around 18,000 names were being recommended from all over the country through this advertisement. Sunil Dutt’s friend shortlisted 20 names among them and sent it over to the actor. The most common name among them was ‘Anil’ but Nargis found the name ‘Sanjay’ more effective. And this is how they named him ‘Sanjay Balraj Dutt.’ This name was sent over by a lady from Agra, Uttar Pradesh. Sunil Dutt and Nargis gave their autographs as a token of gratitude to her later on.

