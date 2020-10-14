Sanjay Dutt indulges in friendly banter with paparazzi as he heads home post a salon session; WATCH

Actor Sanjay Dutt was snapped today as he stepped out after a salon session with Aalim Hakim. The actor was later snapped outside his house by the paparazzi.

Actor Sanjay Dutt recently made his way back from Dubai after spending time with his kids Shahraan and Iqra and wife Maanayata Dutt. Photos from his trip surfaced on social media and fans loved seeing the happy moments of the actor with his family. In July, Sanjay had informed his fans about his break from work for medical treatment and soon, reports of his lung cancer diagnosis came in. Now, the actor was spotted in the city post a salon session with Aalim Hakim and he looked charged up to return to work.

On Wednesday evening, Sanjay was snapped while coming out of Aalim's salon post a session. The actor is seen clad in a black tee with khaki cargo pants and shoes. Along with it, the Sadak 2 star is seen sporting a cool pair of sunglasses. He is also seen wearing a mask. As soon as Sanjay came out of the salon, he is seen acknowledging the paps from a distance. Later, he took off his mask for photos with Aalim. Soon, the actor is seen engaging in friendly banter with the paparazzi where he jokes with one of the photographers not to show in the photos that he is not sick.

Later, the actor is seen getting in his car and leaving for home. In the photos, Sanjay is seen standing outside his house with someone. The actor seemed engrossed in conversation and is also seen adjusting his mask while talking to the other person.

Take a look at the video and Sanjay Dutt's photos:

Meanwhile, the actor's lung cancer diagnosis left his fans worried. However, his wife Maanayata had released a statement back then and mentioned that his sister Priya Dutt would be by his side during the treatment. Reportedly, the actor has undergone chemo sessions at a hospital in Mumbai. As per reports, Sanjay may resume work on his film Prithviraj with and Manushi Chhillar post Diwali. He will also be seen in Shamshera with and Vaani Kapoor.

