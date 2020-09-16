Sanjay Dutt jets off to Dubai to spend quality time with wife Maanayata Dutt and his two children; See Pics
Sanjay Dutt, who is currently in the middle of his cancer treatment, took fans and industry folks by surprise when he visited the sets of his upcoming film Shamshera to finish the pending work. And now that has wrapped up, the actor was seen leaving the city with wife Maanayata on Tuesday evening. Turns out, the couple are headed to Dubai where Maanayata and their kids were stuck due to the strict lockdown in India.
According to Times reports, Sanjay Dutt is taking a brief short break to spend quality time with his kids before he comes back to the city to continue with his treatment. Sanjay Dutt is expected to return after meeting his children, Shahraan and Iqra, in a week's time.
A source told ETimes, "Sanjay is doing well, and is expected back home in just a week or 10 days. He wanted to see his twins, who are still in Dubai. They're attending their classes from there." The couple took a chartered flight to Dubai and Maanayata also shared some adorable snaps from their time in the air. Take a look:
Apart from Shamshera, Sanjay Dutt will be seen in two upcoming films Bhuj: The Pride of India and Torbaaz. Work on Shamshera, Prithviraj and KGF Chapter 2 is also in the pipeline. Sanjay Dutt, who has been diagnosed with lung cancer, reportedly has finished his first round of chemotherapy in Mumbai. While he does have a five-year US visa, the couple have reportedly not yet taken a decision to about pursuing treatment further.
ALSO READ: Amid Sanjay Dutt’s cancer treatment, wife Maanayata shares a post about self-belief and fighting fears
Anonymous 49 minutes ago
Thanks for sharing this useful piece of information!!!! Loser media
Anonymous 1 hour ago
everyone is leaving the country...chor ki dadhi me tinka
Anonymous 1 hour ago
I wonder if this "lung cancer" is like his "liver cancer" that caused him to be given time off from jail so many times. He is a talentless, fugly loser and a criminal to boot. The wife is a whore and a gold digger-match made in Bollywood!
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Why is she so happy.
Anonymous 2 hours ago
his cancer drama is over after sadak 2, bloody dramebaaz
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Life is short and unpredictable , might as well live it up while u can
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Gold digger. Ugly wife waiting for you to die
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Mr Duty pls leave this gold digger. The kids are not even yours. Let your sisters give you strength. This one is a user.
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Here we go again. Abusing women, calling them gold diggers just because. If you think about it Sanjay Dutt is lucky to have Manyata in his life. We all know his history. Please stop with the misogyny.
Anonymous 3 hours ago
running away man