Sanjay Dutt jets off to Dubai to spend quality time with wife Maanayata Dutt and his two children; See Pics

Sanjay Dutt is taking a brief break from his lung cancer treatment to spend quality time with his kids in Dubai. Take a look at photos shared by Maanayata Dutt below.

Sanjay Dutt, who is currently in the middle of his cancer treatment, took fans and industry folks by surprise when he visited the sets of his upcoming film Shamshera to finish the pending work. And now that has wrapped up, the actor was seen leaving the city with wife Maanayata on Tuesday evening. Turns out, the couple are headed to Dubai where Maanayata and their kids were stuck due to the strict lockdown in India.

According to Times reports, Sanjay Dutt is taking a brief short break to spend quality time with his kids before he comes back to the city to continue with his treatment. Sanjay Dutt is expected to return after meeting his children, Shahraan and Iqra, in a week's time.

A source told ETimes, "Sanjay is doing well, and is expected back home in just a week or 10 days. He wanted to see his twins, who are still in Dubai. They're attending their classes from there." The couple took a chartered flight to Dubai and Maanayata also shared some adorable snaps from their time in the air. Take a look:

Apart from Shamshera, Sanjay Dutt will be seen in two upcoming films Bhuj: The Pride of India and Torbaaz. Work on Shamshera, Prithviraj and KGF Chapter 2 is also in the pipeline. Sanjay Dutt, who has been diagnosed with lung cancer, reportedly has finished his first round of chemotherapy in Mumbai. While he does have a five-year US visa, the couple have reportedly not yet taken a decision to about pursuing treatment further.

Credits :Etimes

