  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sanjay Dutt jets off to Dubai to spend quality time with wife Maanayata Dutt and his two children; See Pics

Sanjay Dutt is taking a brief break from his lung cancer treatment to spend quality time with his kids in Dubai. Take a look at photos shared by Maanayata Dutt below.
275744 reads Mumbai Updated: September 16, 2020 07:29 pm
News,Sanjay Dutt,Maanayata DuttSanjay Dutt jets off to Dubai to spend quality time with wife Maanayata Dutt and his two children; See Pics
  • 10
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sanjay Dutt, who is currently in the middle of his cancer treatment, took fans and industry folks by surprise when he visited the sets of his upcoming film Shamshera to finish the pending work. And now that has wrapped up, the actor was seen leaving the city with wife Maanayata on Tuesday evening. Turns out, the couple are headed to Dubai where Maanayata and their kids were stuck due to the strict lockdown in India.  

According to Times reports, Sanjay Dutt is taking a brief short break to spend quality time with his kids before he comes back to the city to continue with his treatment. Sanjay Dutt is expected to return after meeting his children, Shahraan and Iqra, in a week's time. 

A source told ETimes, "Sanjay is doing well, and is expected back home in just a week or 10 days. He wanted to see his twins, who are still in Dubai. They're attending their classes from there." The couple took a chartered flight to Dubai and Maanayata also shared some adorable snaps from their time in the air. Take a look: 

Apart from Shamshera, Sanjay Dutt will be seen in two upcoming films Bhuj: The Pride of India and Torbaaz. Work on Shamshera, Prithviraj and KGF Chapter 2 is also in the pipeline. Sanjay Dutt, who has been diagnosed with lung cancer, reportedly has finished his first round of chemotherapy in Mumbai. While he does have a five-year US visa, the couple have reportedly not yet taken a decision to about pursuing treatment further.  

ALSO READ: Amid Sanjay Dutt’s cancer treatment, wife Maanayata shares a post about self-belief and fighting fears

Credits :Etimes

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh
Anonymous 49 minutes ago

Thanks for sharing this useful piece of information!!!! Loser media

Anonymous 1 hour ago

everyone is leaving the country...chor ki dadhi me tinka

Anonymous 1 hour ago

I wonder if this "lung cancer" is like his "liver cancer" that caused him to be given time off from jail so many times. He is a talentless, fugly loser and a criminal to boot. The wife is a whore and a gold digger-match made in Bollywood!

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Why is she so happy.

Anonymous 2 hours ago

his cancer drama is over after sadak 2, bloody dramebaaz

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Life is short and unpredictable , might as well live it up while u can

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Gold digger. Ugly wife waiting for you to die

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Mr Duty pls leave this gold digger. The kids are not even yours. Let your sisters give you strength. This one is a user.

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Here we go again. Abusing women, calling them gold diggers just because. If you think about it Sanjay Dutt is lucky to have Manyata in his life. We all know his history. Please stop with the misogyny.

Anonymous 3 hours ago

running away man

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement