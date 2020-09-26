Sanjay Dutt joins his kids and wife Maanayata to click adorable family selfies as they spend time in Dubai

Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt travelled to Dubai to spend time with their kids. Amid this, Maanayata dropped adorable family photos on social media that will leave you impressed

Actor Sanjay Dutt is ensuring that he spends quality time with wife Maanayata Dutt and kids Iqra and Shahraan in Dubai before returning to Mumbai from Dubai. The Shamshera actor was diagnosed with lung cancer back in July-end and post that, he had announced a break from work. Recently, Maanayata and Sanjay headed to Dubai to join their kids and when the entire family reunited, the photos captured were beyond adorable. Now, the actor headed out to spends a day chilling with his family in Dubai and Maanayata dropped photos of the same on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Maanayata shared adorable family selfies on Instagram where we can see Sanjay chilling with kids at a restaurant. While Maanayata clicked the selfies, the Shamshera star could be seen posing away with the kids. In one photo, Sanjay is seen posing with his daughter and wife. In another adorable selfie, we can see the Shamshera star browsing his phone while wife Maanayata captures him and kids in the frame. Well, seeing the adorable family photos, fans surely were ecstatic to see the actor spending some family time before returning to Mumbai.

A day back, Maanayata Dutt shared a perfect photo with her husband Sanjay when they headed out in Dubai. Along with it, she penned an inspiring note amid his ongoing cancer battle.

Take a look at Sanjay Dutt's family photos:

Meanwhile, the actor had begun his treatment at a hospital in Mumbai amid his ongoing lung cancer battle. His sister Priya Dutt also was by his side during the same. Before heading to Dubai, Sanjay was snapped outside Yash Raj Studios. The actor will be seen in their film Shamshera with and Vaani Kapoor. Apart from this, he also as Torbaaz, Prithviraj lined up ahead of him. Pinkvilla had exclusively informed you that Sanjay will resume shooting for Akshay Kumar starrer Prithviraj after Diwali.

