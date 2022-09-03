Sanjay Dutt to Kartik Aaryan: 5 Bollywood celebrities who visited Siddhivinayak temple to worship lord Ganesha

Bollywood is an industry where different filmmakers follow different faiths. It is a perfect example of unity in diversity. The industry celebrates every festival with enthusiasm and excitement. Ganesh Chaturthi is a festival every Mumbaikar waits for, very eagerly. This year too, the celebrations happened in a very grand fashion, with many A-listers like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Kartik Aaryan being a part of the celebration. As the festive season of Ganpati is going on, here is a list of celebrities who graced the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai, to offer their prayers to lord Ganesha.

1. Sanjay Dutt:

Sanjay Dutt is a staunch believer of Ganpati and makes it a point to visit the Siddhivinayak temple to offer his prayers to lord Ganesha. In the photo below, it is visible how Sanjay Dutt prayed with his sister Priya Dutt at Siddhivinayak Temple.

2. Ekta Kapoor:

Producer Ekta Kapoor is very particular about her faith. She believes in every practise involved to ensure good omen for all her films. She too visited Siddhivinayak Temple to offer her prayers for lord Ganesha. In the photo below, it can be seen that Ekta Kapoor is wearing a turban coloured in the colours of the Indian national flag, as she cuts her cake in the premises of the Siddhivinayak temple.

3. Deepika Padukone:

Deepika Padukone often visits Siddhivinayak temple before the release of her movie, to seek blessings from Ganesh ji. The actress has always been mobbed by fans and admirers when she has visited Siddhivinayak temple, as we can see below. This photo dates back to the time when the actress came to get Bappa's blessings, before the release of Piku. She also came to the temple, before the release of her epic cricket film, 83.

4. Riteish Deshmukh:

Riteish Deshmukh, being a Maharashtrian, has celebrated the Ganpati festival with a lot of excitement and joy, year on year. The actor visited Siddhivinayak Temple in 2016, in his heavy bearded look and turned many eyeballs towards him, then. He acknowledged his admirers with a formal namaste.

5. Kartik Aaryan:

Kartik Aaryan is among India's newest sensations and is a youth icon already. He is very religious and seeks Bappa's blessings before beginning with any new project of his. The actor visited the Siddhivinayak Temple in 2019, amid much fanfare. In this year's Ganesh Chaturthi, the actor visited Laalbaug Cha Raja, prayed and also greeted fans.

Also read: Deepika Padukone looks pretty in pink as she visits Siddhivinayak Temple ahead of 83 release; WATCH