Sanjay Dutt learned about stage 4 lung cancer diagnosis when he was hospitalised for breathlessness

Sanjay Dutt's lung cancer diagnosis came as a jolt to millions of fans across the globe. Just a few days ago, it was widely reported by the media that Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with lung cancer. While the family has not yet confirmed lung cancer, Sanjay Dutt had tweeted that he will be taking a medical break. According to a latest report in ETimes, the actor got to know the severity of his health condition after he first got breathless and was rushed to the hospital last Saturday.

A source told the portal that the actor had sister Priya Dutt by his side when he was rushed to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital. "Upon reaching the hospital, it was detected that air entry was blocked from his right lung. A CT scan further revealed that there was fluid accumulation in his right lung (pleural effusion) accompanied by two lesions, one on each lung."

The source further added that the fluid "volume was as high as 1.5 litres". This was then sent for further testing. Soon after, the actor was asked to undergo a PET scan.

"Just as the PET scan was nearing completion (on August 10, Monday), the histopathology department had found that the fluid had cancer cells. The PET scan also confirmed cancer. A counselling session was immediately held and Sanjay was told about his ailment. Thereafter, Sanjay was sent to an oncologist who gave him a detailed explanation of the plan of action," the source revealed to ETimes. Adding that no surgery can be carried out and chemotherapy is the only option.

"It's stage 4 and depending on the medicines, the treatment (chemotherapy) will be broken down into a certain number of cycles," the source said. While it was earlier reported as stage 3, multiple sources have confirmed that the diagnosis is stage 4 lung cancer. Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt's doctor Jalil Parkar said that he won't be revealing details citing patient confidentiality.

Here's wishing Sanjay Dutt a speedy recovery!

