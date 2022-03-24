Sanjay Dutt looks age-defying in floral shirt as he gets clicked with wife Maanayata & kids; PICS

Sanjay Dutt is undoubtedly one of the finest actors we have in our Bollywood industry. The actor still enjoys a massive fan following and fans love to see him either on the silver screen or in real life. Well, the actor is not quite active on social media but his wife Maanayata makes sure to give a glimpse of their lives through her social media. Today, Sanjay was spotted with his entire family and we have to say, his fashion game was on top.

In the pictures, Sanjay Dutt slayed in a floral shirt. He wore a black shirt that had printed flowers on it and is perfect for the summer season. The actor paired his shirt with cream coloured cargo pants. He was accompanied by his wife Maanayata Dutt who looked stunning in a white dress. She left her hair open and posed with both her kids Shahraan & Iqra. Sanjay’s sister Priya Dutt too was present with the family and looked lovely in a dark blue dress.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanjay Dutt recently began shooting for his upcoming romantic comedy Ghudchadhi opposite Raveena Tandon. The Binoy Gandhi directorial has kickstarted in Gurugram with an indoor shoot and will then continue to New Delhi before moving on to Jaipur. According to the latest report in Hindustan Times, the actors are currently in Gurugram and the shoot will go on till 10 March.

Revealing a few details of the ongoing shoot, a source said, "Raveena joined the team on 24 February. At the moment, they are shooting in a flat of a society in Sushant Lok, abhi sab indoor chal raha hai. Uske baad they will start heading out. They will start heading outside from 2 March, and head to Delhi from 5 March.”

