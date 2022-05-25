Sanjay Dutt misses father Sunil Dutt on his death anniversary: ‘You will always be in my heart…’

Sanjay Dutt is currently basking in the success of his recently released movie KGF Chapter 2. Fans are loving to see his negative avatar on the big screen. Well, today on his father Sunil Dutt’s death anniversary the actor took to his Instagram handle to share a throwback picture of him posing with his late father and veteran actor with an emotional message. We all know that Sanjay shared a great bond with his father and he was his constant support in every walk of life. Indeed the PK actor must be missing his father a lot today and it is evident from his post.

In the picture that Sanjay Dutt shared we can see him dressed in a blue coloured shirt. He looks away from the camera and poses stylishly, as father Sunil Dutt sits below him wearing a light blue shirt. Both father and son indeed look impeccably handsome and we bet you would not be able to take your eyes off this lovely picture. Sharing this snap, Sanjay wrote, “Through thick and thin, you were always there to guide and protect me. You were my strength, inspiration and support in every need... the best a son could ask for. You will always be in my heart Dad, I miss you!”

Check out Sanjay Dutt’s post:

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt's recently release KGF: Chapter 2 is breaking the records at the box office and his character of a tough villain 'Adheera' has left everyone stunned with his phenomenal performance. On the film front, Sanjay Dutt has some exciting projects coming up like Shamshera, Ghudchadi, and Prithiviraj. Apart from that, he has signed up for some more interesting projects and the official announcements are expected soon.

ALSO READ: Sanjus Reunite: Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt spotted chatting on set, fans say 'Shamshera Loading'