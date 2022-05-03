Box Office: Eid releases Heropanti 2 and Runway 34 surrender before Yash starrer KGF 2 in week 3 Box Office: Eid releases Heropanti 2 and Runway 34...

Eid 2022: Fahadh Faasil, Nazriya Nazim pose in ethnics & wish fans; Rakul Preet Singh looks regal in white Eid 2022: Fahadh Faasil, Nazriya Nazim pose in ethnics...